RiverFront Investment Group LLC Invests $567,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.