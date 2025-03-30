Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 6,019 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.7% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $5,665,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $284.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

