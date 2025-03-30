Rock Creek Group LP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

