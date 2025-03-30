Rock Creek Group LP Sells 7,328 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,011,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 154,921 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.65 and a beta of 2.20. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.