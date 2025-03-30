Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.29 and last traded at $74.42. Approximately 584,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,673,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Roku Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

