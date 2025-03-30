Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Down 18.1% – Here’s Why

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.