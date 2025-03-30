RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.