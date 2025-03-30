RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

