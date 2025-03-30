RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

