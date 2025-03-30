Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,494,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,751 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,690,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,327,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

