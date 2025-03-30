Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 1,966 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Onsemi accounts for about 0.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 219,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,252 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 535,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $8,767,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $4,335,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.