Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

