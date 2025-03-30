Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Sandfire Resources America
