Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $17.21. Saputo shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 127,644 shares changing hands.
Saputo Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.