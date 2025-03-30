SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 4,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $314.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
