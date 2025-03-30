SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 4,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $314.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

