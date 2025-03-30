Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 965,852 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,852 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

