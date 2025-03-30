Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 251.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,890,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 14.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

