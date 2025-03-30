Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lifted by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,114 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 9.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

