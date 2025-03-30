SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.18.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
