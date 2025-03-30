Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.57. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 130,239 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.