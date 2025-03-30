Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of SAPX stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,483,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,289. Seven Arts Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

