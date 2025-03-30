Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 162,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of SAPX stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,483,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,289. Seven Arts Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Seven Arts Entertainment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Arts Entertainment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.