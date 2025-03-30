Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 37.0%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
RFI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 80,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,076. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
