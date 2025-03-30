Short Interest in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Decreases By 33.1%

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cool Trading Up 0.6 %

Cool stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 90,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cool has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Get Cool alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cool in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cool by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cool

Cool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.