Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Increases By 76.4%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 56,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,970.89. The trade was a 576.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,941. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

