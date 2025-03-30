Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 30.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $11.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
