Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Expands By 42.7%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 152,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,492. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.