Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Expands By 42.7%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Down 12.3 %
Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 152,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,492. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
