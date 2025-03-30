Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Drops By 37.3%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,895,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 12,584,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMCC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,916,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

