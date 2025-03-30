Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Declines By 27.5%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

