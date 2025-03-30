Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Declines By 27.5%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Genius Group Stock Performance
GNS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. Genius Group has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Genius Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.