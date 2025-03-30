Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 33.8%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 651,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 499,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

