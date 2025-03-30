Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 44.4%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hugoton Royalty Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.