Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Drops By 44.4%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

