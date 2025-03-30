Short Interest in IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Grows By 75.0%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

IG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. IG Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

