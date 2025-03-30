Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 51.2%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $761.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.