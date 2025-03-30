Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 32.6%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

