Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Decreases By 56.7%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Komatsu Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

