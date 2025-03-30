Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 50.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lonza Group Price Performance
LZAGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 67,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,909. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Lonza Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.