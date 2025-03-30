Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 50.7%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

LZAGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 67,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,909. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

