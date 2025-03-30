Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rises By 86.7%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MURGY. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

