Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW) Declines By 34.8%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Up 12.7 %

KITTW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,639. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

