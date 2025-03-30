Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Expands By 97.5%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NMZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 246,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

