Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Expands By 97.5%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NMZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 246,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.90.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Further Reading
