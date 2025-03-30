Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Expands By 45.2%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 6,116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88,802.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Healthcare and Technology
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.