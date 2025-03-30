Short Interest in Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Expands By 45.2%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,200 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 6,116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88,802.0 days.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

