Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Drops By 32.7%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOBF opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ratos AB has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Ratos AB (publ) alerts:

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.