Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Drops By 32.7%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTOBF opened at $3.55 on Friday. Ratos AB has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.
Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile
