Short Interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Rises By 49.9%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 840,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 658,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,760. The firm has a market cap of $740.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Riskified has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.65.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

