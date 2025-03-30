Short Interest in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Declines By 51.9%

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

Shares of SGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 15,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

