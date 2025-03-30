Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Grows By 77.8%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
