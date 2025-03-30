Short Interest in Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Expands By 69.2%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

