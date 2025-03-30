Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Grows By 77.2%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Syensqo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 during trading hours on Friday. Syensqo has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31.
About Syensqo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syensqo
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Syensqo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syensqo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.