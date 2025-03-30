Short Interest in Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Grows By 77.2%

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Syensqo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 during trading hours on Friday. Syensqo has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

