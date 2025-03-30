Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declines By 31.5%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GDL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
