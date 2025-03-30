SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA opened at $5.55 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

