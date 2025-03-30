SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of SGMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 25,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMA
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.