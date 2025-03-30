SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SGMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 25,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGMA

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.