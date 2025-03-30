Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SAMG opened at $16.47 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

