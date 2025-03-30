Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
SAMG opened at $16.47 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.84.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.