Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Short Interest Update

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Silynxcom Stock Performance

Silynxcom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,971. Silynxcom has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communications accessories in Israel, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors; accessories and replacement parts; control boxes; in ear headsets and accessories, and headset systems; radio cables; Silynx apparel and gear products; and specialty products, as well as professional and maintenance support services.

