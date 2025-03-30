SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 69.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Down 6.0 %

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. SMX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $619.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

